Bernie Sanders To Support Iron Dome Funding If More Gaza Aid Is Approved

US Senator Bernie Sanders (D-Vermont) will back legislation to provide Israel with another $1 billion in funding for the Iron Dome missile defense system after receiving a promise from Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that Congress will provide additional financial aid for the Gaza Strip, Sander’s office confirmed to The Times of Israel on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, a Jewish Currents report quoted a letter that Sanders had sent to Schumer proposing that an equal amount of funds offered by the US to Israel for the Iron Dome – $1 billion – be given to Gaza as well.

“If the goal of this supplemental funding is to help Israel replenish Iron Dome after the war that took place in May, it would be irresponsible if we do not at the same time address the enormous destruction and suffering that that war caused the Palestinians in Gaza,” he wrote. “Just as we stand with the Israeli people’s right to live in peace and security, we must do so for the Palestinian people as well.”

Last week, Republican Senator Rand Paul (KY) on Monday blocked the Senate from fast-tracking $1 billion in emergency funding for the Iron Dome.

After the House overwhelmingly approved the Iron Dome funding bill earlier this month,

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (Dem.) brought the bill to the Senate to be passed by unanimous consent, which would have “hotlined” its passage.

However, Paul opposed Menendez’s effort, saying that he supports his own version of the bill which funds the Iron Dome with $6 billion in proposed US funding to Afghanistan.

Despite the political twists and turns and the efforts of progressive Democrats to block the bill, the legislation for the Iron Dome funding is expected to be overwhelmingly approved when it’s brought before the floor for a vote in the coming weeks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)