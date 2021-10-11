Shocking: Tefillin Of Father And 7 Sons Are All Revealed As Passul

A large family recently made aliyah from South America and instead of dealing with the usual acclimation difficulties they are reeling after finding out that the tefillin they used over many years are passul, B’Chadrei Chareidim reported.

After moving to Israel, the father of the family brought his tefillin for a routine check to Machon Kulmus HaSofer, which is under the supervision of a special Beis Din for STAM headed by HaGaon Av Beis Din HaRav Shmuel Eliezer Stern, a Rav in Bnei Brak.

The bodkim at the Machon couldn’t believe their eyes when they discovered that every yud in the parshiyos was written with a leftward slant, like a vav, which renders the tefillin possul according to all opinions.

The shocked father told the director of the Machon, HaRav Ovadia Telgam, that his seven sons’ tefillin were written by the same Sofer. He quickly brought them in to be checked as well. Sadly, those tefillin were passul as well.

Rav Telgam asked a shaila of the Av Beis Din HaRav Stern whether the tefillin could be considered kosher b’di’eved and he sadly answered in the negative. Rav Telgam then asked what he should tell the dismayed father.

HaRav Stern responded that a Sofer once asked a similar question to the Kotzker Rebbe after he discovered that the tefillin of an 80-year-old man were passul, which meant that the elderly man had never put on kosher tefillin in his life. The Sofer was reluctant to break the news to the man. One of the chassidim finally found the courage to tell him and to everyone’s surprise, he began dancing. He explained that he was happy that he was zocheh to discover the truth before he died because chalilah, he could have gone to his grave without ever donning kosher tefillin.

Rav Telgam told the story to the father and it was mechazeik him that in essence he and his sons were zocheh to special Siyata Dishmaya. Hashem brought it about that he and his entire family had moved to Eretz Yisrael in order that they be zocheh to discover that they have to purchase new tefillin in Eretz Hakodesh.

