Swedish FM Visits Israel To Mend Ties After Diplomatic Rift

Sweden’s foreign minister visited Israel on Monday in an effort to mend ties after years in which the two countries have been at odds over the conflict with the Palestinians.

Sweden’s Social Democratic-led government recognized Palestinian statehood in 2014, making it the first large European country to do so since the end of the Cold War. Its former foreign minister’s comments in support of the Palestinians drew angry responses from Israeli officials.

Ann Linde tweeted that her visit — the first by a Swedish foreign minister in a decade — marks a “new beginning.”

Linde began her trip with a visit to the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, where she placed a wreath in memory of the 6 million Jews who were killed by Nazi Germany and its collaborators.

“On behalf of Sweden I promise that we say – never again, and mean it. We will continue to take action to combat anti-Semitism in all its forms, to make sure that we never forget, “ she said.

Sweden hosted world leaders at the International Forum on Holocaust Remembrance in Malmo, the country’s third-largest city, last week.

Linde also met with Israel’s largely ceremonial president, Isaac Herzog, and met her Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, later in the day. The foreign ministers held their first phone call in seven years last month.

We also have a few disagreements. In recent years, these disagreements have caused us to move apart. Today, we are changing this. pic.twitter.com/9LKh6581VL — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid🟠 (@yairlapid) October 18, 2021

“Today, I met with the Minister for Foreign Affairs of Sweden Ann Linde, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem,” Lapid stated. “Israel and Sweden have a deep and long-standing friendship with ties in trade and culture.”

“We also have a few disagreements. In recent years, these disagreements have caused us to move apart. Today, we are changing this.”

“Thank you for your visit, Minister,” Lapid continued. “I believe that because of the page we are turning here today, there will be a whole new book of friendship and cooperation. I appreciate what you told me – that behind the criticism, lies a deep Swedish commitment to Israel’s security, and to the right of the Jewish people to establish a state for ourselves in our historic homeland.”

Linde conveyed a similar message on Twitter but made sure to add that she and Lapid “discussed the need for a negotiated two-solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

A very good meeting with Israel Foreign Minister @yairlapid. We discussed how to deepen our cooperation on a range of issues. I confirmed our strong commitment to the security of Israel. Also discussed need for a negotiated two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. pic.twitter.com/v68OkVsnZz — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) October 18, 2021

Visit to @yadvashem, World Holocaust Remembrance Center. A very painful but crucial visit. On behalf of Sweden I promise that we say never again and mean it. We will continue to take actions to combat antisemitism in all its form and to make sure we never forget. pic.twitter.com/cLDM9qsH4o — Ann Linde (@AnnLinde) October 18, 2021

