Florida Ends Investments With Unilever Due To Ben & Jerry’s Boycott

The state of Florida ended its investments on Tuesday with Unilever, the parent company of Ben & Jerry’s, due to its boycott of Israel.

Florida Governor Ron Desantis ordered the State Board of Administration to add Unilever to the state’s list of scrutinized companies that boycott Israel three months ago. After the three-month period passed and the company’s stance on Israel remained unchanged, the state of Florida became legally obligated to refrain from investing or contracting with Unilever.

However, unlike other states such as Arizona, which sold over $140 million in Unilever bonds last month, Florida’s law doesn’t require the state to divest itself of funds already invested in such companies.

However, Florida has only $139 million invested in Unilever, a small portion of its investment portfolio of about $200 billion.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)