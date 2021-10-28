“Murdered By Hospital In The COVID Ward” Removed From Kever

The husband of the woman whose inscription on her kever blamed Beilinson Hospital for her death had the controversial words removed from the kever and said that he wasn’t the one behind the outrageous statement.

The inscription on the woman’s kever, who wasn’t vaccinated and became seriously ill after contracting COVID, stated that she was “murdered by Beilinson Hospital in the COVID ward. Hashem should avenge her death.”

The woman’s husband, who was interviewed by Ynet, said that he was totally unaware of the inscription until he went to visit his wife’s kever for the sheloshim.

“I wasn’t the one who did it, I was opposed,” he said. “My son-in-law did it. We fought with him and his father yelled at him and we thought he agreed not to write such foolishness. But at the end, when we came for the shloshim, we saw that he went ahead with it after all.”

However, the husband seemed convinced that his wife didn’t actually die of COVID and that he made a mistake by letting her be hospitalized despite the fact that she was critically ill at the time.

The husband’s comments about the circumstances of his wife’s illness and death contradict the hospital’s official statement that the wife not only had COVID but was hospitalized after she suffered serious complications of the virus, including a heart attack and a pulmonary embolism.

The hospital had filed a complaint about the inscription with the police.

