DROWSY JOE: Biden Falls Asleep During Climate Summit [VIDEO]

President Joe Biden was caught on camera apparently taking a snooze during a speaker’s presentation at the recent COP26 climate change conference held in Glasgow, Scotland.

Biden was seen on video listening to the rambling speech as his eyelids moved inexorably closer and closer to one another until they met, and the president dozed off to the dreamy sounds of climate talks.

An aide who had managed to stay awake quickly roused the snoozing president, who was attempting to nap during a captivating speech by Eddie Ndopu, who was saying that global warming threatened “our ability to grow food and even to survive.”

To be fair, that’s some snoozy stuff.

Former President Trump, having seen the video of Biden’s cat nap, released a statement joining in the fun of mocking the president.

“Even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America, followed closely behind the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, impeachment Hoax #1, impeachment Hoax #2 and, of course, the ‘No Collusion’ finding of the Mueller report,” Trump said in his statement.

“Biden went to Europe saying Global Warming is his highest priority, and then promptly fell asleep, for all the world to see, at the Conference itself,” Trump continued. “Nobody that has true enthusiasm and belief in a subject will ever fall asleep!”

{YWN World Headquarters – NYC}