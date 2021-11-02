Jesse Jackson Hospitalized After Falling, Hitting Head

Civil rights advocate and former Democratic presidential contender Jesse Jackson was hospitalized Monday night after hitting and falling his head during a visit to the historically black Howard University.

“When Rev. Jackson entered a building on campus, he fell and hit his head. His staff took him to the Howard University Hospital where various tests were run including a CT scan. The results came back normal. However, hospital officials decided to keep Rev. Jackson overnight for observation,” Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a nonprofit founded by Jackson, said in a statement.

Jackson’s visit to Howard University came amid a standoff between students and school faculty, with students occupying the school’s student center for multiple weeks in protest of poor housing conditions on campus.

Jackson had come to meet with students and university president Wayne A.I. Frederick to help resolve the issues.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)