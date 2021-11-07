Mi Ka’Amcha Yisroel: Far Rockaway Shomrim and Hatzolah Work Together On Shabbos To Find Missing Person

By Rabbi Yair Hoffman for 5tjt.com

There is a fascinating Kochvei Ohr written by one of Rav Yisroel Salanter’s top students. It describes some activities of Rav Yisroel – Mitzvos of a sort that are not found in Shulchan Aruch, but were rather based upon the idea of imitating Hashem.

There is a verse in Tehillim 121:4 that describes Hashem and states, “Hinei Lo yanum velo yishan shomer Yisroel – behold He does not slumber nor sleep – the Guardian of Israel.”

This article is about two remarkable organizations – Hatzolah and Shomrim. They are staffed by people who fulfill this Kochvei Ohr and this pasuk in Tehillim to a tee. This author witnessed a recent episode unfold and saw their remarkable dedication, their unwavering devotion, their steadfast perseverance, and their very skilled professionalism.

This past Shabbos, there was a missing person situation. The plan was that the person driving, who was delayed and may not make it in time for Shabbos, would pull over and take an Uber ride home. The halacha is that for the needs of Shabbos – even when it is not pikuach nefesh, one may ask a gentile to do a Deoraisah melacha on Shabbos even during Bain haShmashos. This includes a gentile driving a Jew past sundown, but before tzais hakochavim. [in cases of Pikuach nefesh or safaik pikuach nefesh -a danger or possible danger to life – it can extend well into Shabbos, of course – speak to your Rav or Posaik].

Rav Shlomo Miller Shlita once told this author that for these purposes one can do so for 30 minutes after sundown. Rav Pinchas Scheinberg zt”l told this author that one can go up to 71 and a ½ minutes after sundown.

But the person did not arrive.

After the window of when the person should have arrived had passed, the author had a gentile call the police. But after neither the person nor the police arrived – I went to a local Hatzolah volunteer.

He explained that while he will let Hatzolah know, the local Shomrim organization has an excellent relationship with the police, and he will reach out to Shomrim.

They did have an excellent relationship with the police and explained why the situation was rather critical. And the police were absolutely fantastic.

Hatzolah, Shomrim, and the police worked together to resolve the crisis, and it was like a well-oiled machine. No path was unturned. Developments happened throughout the night. Volunteers were redirected. Homes were knocked on. There were tips. There were dead-ends. There were more tips. There were false leads.

A command center, of sorts, was formed on the street – so that the young child would not be unduly alarmed.

The phone was pinged, hundreds of volunteers were alerted and formed a search party in the surrounding area. Shomrim was not only the eyes and ears of the community, they were the people on the street. Volunteers came to search from as far as Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The car was found. It was unlocked and a garment was obtained and given to K-9 units.

There were voices that said to give up and continue in the morning – that the missing person in all probability had found a safe place to stay the night. The Shomrim and Hatzolah volunteers, however, persevered. What if the missing person had not found a safe place? How was the person dressed? It was cold. Was the person lost?

The volunteers were right. At 2:00 AM, Boruch Hashem, the crisis was resolved. The missing person came home from the hospital at 6:00 AM.

Hatzolah, and Shomrim are like having close family members there.

