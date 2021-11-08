Donald Trump Nails Kid In The Head With Baseball [VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump hit a child in the head with a baseball at a World Series game in Atlanta, new video shows.

Trump and his wife Melania were sitting in a suite at the game between the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros at Truist Park in Atlanta, when a young boy tossed the former president a ball in hopes that it would get signed.

After signing the ball, Trump lobbed it back, striking a kid in the head.

Trump has previously bragged about his baseball prowess, writing in 2004 that he “was supposed to be a pro baseball player, and in 2013 claimed that he was “said to be the best bball player in NY state.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)