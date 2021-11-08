CHICAGO: 10 Killed, 50 Shot Over Weekend

Ten people were killed and 50 others were wounded in shootings across Chicago this weekend. There were 41 shootings reported throughout Chicago from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 a.m. Sunday, Chicago Police said Monday morning.
During the previous weekend, Chicago saw six people killed and 26 others wounded in gun violence.
This is sleepy Joe’s legacy; Also 2 more dead than at this stampede in TX, so why is this stampede making more news than these 10 murders in obama’s Chicago?
Joe Biden & his corrupt puppet, Chris Wray, are correct. WHITE supremacy is THEE greatest threat facing this Nation! How much more proof do we need?! Beto O’Rourke was correct when he said we must strip all legal registered guns from law-abiding white male citizens. When will VP Emhoff get serious about tackling this whiteness problem?! Just labeling them as domestic terrorists is not enough. I expected better from this administration.