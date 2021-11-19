Children Of Student Visa Holders Can Now Apply For Entry Permits To Israel

The Amudim organization on Wednesday published an update on the status of children of student visa holders seeking to re-enter Israel.

Children under the age of 12 who have valid student visas and are not vaccinated can now apply for an entry permit to Israel as long as they meet the following requirements:

The parents and the children MUST have valid student visas IN THEIR PASSPORTS. The Parents and any children over 12 MUST be fully vaccinated. Their center of life must be Israel. (They must have lived in Israel for the past year).

