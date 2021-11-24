NO SURPRISES HERE: Old City Terrorist Was A Known “Wife-Beater”

Hamas terrorist Fadi Abu Shkhaydam was violent toward his wife and other relatives, causing his wife to flee her home prior to the attack, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

Unlike what Israeli officials initially believed, that Abu Shkhaydam’s wife knew about her husband’s planned attack beforehand and that’s why she fled to Jordan, they now believe that she fled her home due to her husband’s violence and her absence may have prompted her husband to carry out the attack.

According to a Times of Israel report, researchers have found a high correlation between radicalization and domestic abuse – whether as perpetrators of the abuse, victims, or witnesses. The correlation is likely to be even higher than the research shows as domestic violence is one of the most underreported crimes.

The wife, Sou’ad, was arrested upon her return to Israel on Monday and interrogated by the Shin Bet. She was subsequently released.

