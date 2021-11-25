WATCH: Reform MK Proposes Giyur At Birth For Non-Jewish Babies

As discussions are held in Knesset committees on the government’s proposed reform to giyur, Reform MK Gilad Kariv (Labor) said that all babies born to non-Jewish mothers in Israel should be converted immediately after birth in the hospital and registered as Jews.

“The state should be megayeir minors before they leave the hospital,” he said. “When a baby is born to a non-Jewish mother, they should offer the family to do a bris milah in the hospital and register him as a Jew.”

Kariv added that this won’t solve the problem of the older generation (referring to the many non-Jews who made aliyah from the former Soviet Union) but at least it will solve the problem for the new generation.

Of course, Kariv, who served as The Executive Director of the Israel Movement for Reform and Progressive Judaism (IMPJ) doesn’t profess to adhere to halacha, but unfortunately, there are Rabbanim in Israel who do profess to adhere to halacha who support being megayeir non-Jewish children in Israel living with non-Jewish parents, despite the fact that any commitment to Torah and mitzvos under such circumstances is dubious at best.

In fact, the entire purpose of the proposed giyur reform, one of Avigdor Lieberman’s coalition demands, is to “solve the problem” of non-Jews from the former Soviet Union. Since the Rabbanut will not agree to any “easy” solution, part of the reform is to allow any three Rabbanim of cities in Israel to perform giyur, thereby bypassing the “strict” demands of the Rabbanut to adhere to basic halacha.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)