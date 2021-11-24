In Historic Visit, Gantz Signs Israel’s First Defense MOU With Arab State

Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a historic defense memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Morocco on Wednesday, the first agreement of its kind between Israel and an Arab state.

Gantz met with his Moroccan counterpart Abdellatif Loudiyi in Rabat on Wednesday to sign the agreement after flying to Morocco on Tuesday night.

“[The agreement] enables the start of official security cooperation between the two [countries],” the Defense Ministry stated. “It includes formalizing intelligence-sharing and will allow for ties between their defense industries, defense procurement and joint exercises.”

חתמתי כעת עם שר ההגנה המרוקאי עבד אל-לטיף לודיי על הסכם שת׳׳פ ביטחוני עם מרוקו. ההסכם כולל את הסדרת שיתוף הפעולה המודיעיני, רכש ביטחוני, קיום אימונים משותפים וקשר הדוק בין התעשיות. אני מודה למלך מוחמד החמישי ולשר ההגנה על פעולתם להרחבת היחסים בין המדינות. עשינו היום צעד היסטורי. pic.twitter.com/bRlRBbpWbR — בני גנץ – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) November 24, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Gantz visited the Tomb of Muhammad V and Hassan II, the grandfather and father of the current king, Muhammad VI.

Gantz’s visit is not only the first trip by an Israeli defense minister to Morocco but it is the first visit by IDF soldiers in uniform to visit the country. Three IDF soldiers, including two with Moroccan-born parents, were part of the trip’s delegation – Gatz’s military secretary, Brig. Gen. Yaki Dolf, and Col. Noam Arbelie.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)