DIPLOMATIC TIFF: Belgium To Label Products From Shomron, Israel Cancels Meetings

The Belgian government announced on Wednesday that it will begin labeling products produced in Yehudah and the Shomron and is considering a full boycott of the products, Walla reported.

The government will also warn companies not to involve themselves in “human rights violations” in Yehudah and Shomron and will exclude the area along with east Jerusalem in any agreement reached with Israel.

Deputy Foreign Minister Idan Roll, who is currently in Belgium for a visit, immediately canceled all his scheduled meetings with the Belgian Foreign Ministry and Parliament.

“The Belgian government’s decision to label products from Judea & Samaria strengthens extremists, does not help promote peace in the region, and shows Belgium as not contributing to regional stability,” he stated.

“The decision to label products harms both Israelis and Palestinians, and is not in accordance with the Israeli government’s policy, which is focused on improving the lives of the Palestinians and supporting the Palestinian Authority, and with the improvement in Israel’s relations with the other countries of Europe,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)