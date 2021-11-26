MANDATE IT! Trump Says Biden Needs to Take Cognitive Test [SEE THE VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump said that President Joe Biden should be required to take a cognitive test to ensure that he has the mental ability to go toe-to-toe with other world leaders.

“All I can say is I know [China’s] President Xi, I know Putin, I know Kim Jong Un. I know all of the leaders of the world, I got to know them very well. Many of them I like, although tough cookies. They’re all at the top of their game,” Trump told Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

“We need somebody that’s at the top of the game. Maybe it should be mandated that you take like a cognitive test or something. You can’t have the head of China, the head of Russia, the head of these powerful nations being at the top of their game. Look at what’s happening. Look how weak we look.”

Trump specifically swiped at Biden over the “horrible, stupid withdrawal” of US troops from Afghanistan.

“You don’t think Russia, China, Kim Jong Un of North Korea, all these other people that hate us, you don’t think they were watching and laughing all the way to the bank?”

President Biden has shown steep cognitive decline in recent years, and at the 79 years old, is the oldest person to have ever served as president.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)