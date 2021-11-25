Agudath Israel Names Rabbi Ari Weisenfeld Director Of Its New Connecticut Office

Agudath Israel of America is excited to announce the opening of a new Agudah office in Connecticut led by Rabbi Ari Weisenfeld of Waterbury.

As director, Rabbi Weisenfeld will focus on advocating for and serving the needs of the Orthodox Jewish community of Connecticut. Rabbi Weisenfeld has worked for the Agudah the past three years, serving successfully in multiple roles. Rabbi Weisenfeld was recently promoted to the position of associate national director of state relations, a role he will retain in addition to his new responsibilities in Connecticut.

“When Rabbi Weisenfeld told me that he was thinking of moving back to Waterbury, I saw it as an opportunity” said Rabbi Ahron Kaufman, Rosh Hayeshiva of Yeshiva Ateres Shmuel of Waterbury. “I encouraged the local rabbonim and community leaders to work with the Agudah so that Ari could focus some of his time on Connecticut issues and bring the expertise and resources of Agudath Israel of America to help the needs of the fast-growing Orthodox community in Connecticut.”

“The growth of the Yeshiva K’tana of Waterbury from five students to more than 700 over the past two decades along with a new community being developed in Naugutuck are just two of the many indications of the rapid growth of the Orthodox community in Connecticut,” said Rabbi Weisenfeld. “I am excited to help support this growth in the months and years ahead.”

“Over the past year, Agudah has expanded its operations in New England hiring Mrs. Ariella Hellman of Boston as director of government affairs serving Massachusetts and now solidifying its longtime relationship with the Waterbury community by appointing Rabbi Weisenfeld,” said Rabbi Labish Becker, executive director of Agudath Israel of America.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)