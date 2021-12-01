Leading Dati Leumi Rabbanim Decry Kahana’s Giyur Plan

Leading Dati Leumi Rabbanim of the Irgun Rabbani Toras HaEretz HaTova gathered at a conference on Sunday at the ancient shul in Motza to discuss a variety of issues, especially the religious “reforms” being advanced by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana.

“They’re battling here via legal means to obscure the Jewish identity of the state of Israel,” HaRav Dov Lior said. “They want to harm the Rabbanut and recognize other streams.”

“We have to remember that these aren’t streams of Judaism but are streams against Judaism. We have to stand strong and not give in. Our intention is l’sheim Shamayim and therefore we will have siyata dishmaya to thwart this dangerous trend.”

The Rabbanim spoke about the giyur reforms, saying that they are a breach that will destroy not only Judaism in Eretz Yisrael but in Europe as well, adding that soon they may have to launch a private marriage registry.

Rabbanim at the conference included HaRav Dov Lior, HaRav Yaakov Ariel, HaRav Zalman Melamed, HaRav Shmuel Eliyahu, HaRav Chaim Steiner, HaRav Elyakim Levanon, HaRav Uri Cohen, HaRav Yaakov Shapiro, HaRav Yaakov Filber, HaRav Dovid Chai HaKohen, HaRav Issir Kulansky, HaRav Eitan Eisman, HaRav Yosef Artziel, and others.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)