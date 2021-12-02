President Biden Holds Annual Chanukah Party at White House

PhotpA hastily-arranged, mostly-virtual Chanukah party was held at the White House this evening, with President Biden and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff making appearances at the unconventional ceremony.

Sen. Schumer, Rabbi Lauren Holtzblatt of Cong. Adas Israel and Rabbi Aaron Glatt, a doctor from NY lit the menorah. The crowd joined in saying the brachos and sang Maoz Tzur together.

The Chanukah party taken place annually since 2001 when it first hosted by President George W. Bush. While there are generally hundreds of Jewish figures and activists at the party, the attendance was heavily limited this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with most invitees only receiving a link to watch the event as it was happening.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)