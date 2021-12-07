Israel To Allow Entry To Parents Of Pregnant Women, Grandparents Of Chassan/Kallah

Foreign nationals with daughters in Israel who are due to give birth will be allowed to enter Israel a week before the due date, the Interior Ministry’s office announced on Tuesday morning.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked requested that the Health Ministry provide an exemption to entry restrictions for parents of pregnant women following a campaign by olim last week, who called out Shaked for allowing Miss Universe candidates to enter Israel next week while barring their own mothers from entering Israel to support them during birth.

The new policy will go into effect on Sunday. The parents must be fully vaccinated and will have to comply with testing and quarantine rules.

Additionally, according to a notice by the Yad L’Olim organization on Monday, grandparents of Israeli citizens who are getting married will also be permitted entry into Israel as well as first-degree relatives of active lone soldiers.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)