WATCH: Thousands Are Mekabel Ol Shamayim At Huge Right-Wing Protest In Tel Aviv

Thousands of opponents of the Bennett-Lapid-Lieberman government gathered at Kikar HaBima in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening to protest the government and its harm to religion under the banner of “We Want A Jewish State.”

HaRav Yitzchak Batzri from Yeshivas Hamekubalim “HaShalom” in Jerusalem, led the crowd in Kabbalas Ol Shamayim.

Rav Batzri spoke about the abysmal state of Judaism in the US, where the assimilation rate is so high. “They want to bring it here and eliminate the Jewish nation. They feel it when we succeed in being oisek b’Torah. They say not to put on tefillin in Tel Aviv and we do anyway. It hurts them that we’re helping Jews to keep Shabbos in accordance with halacha. I bless the left-wing politicians that you do teshuvah.”

תודה לאלפים הרבים שהגיעו הערב להפגנת הימין בתל אביב. עם הנצח לא מפחד מדרך ארוכה! אוהב אתכם! ❤️🇮🇱 צילום: איציק שאג pic.twitter.com/B1HM2vM5g7 — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) December 7, 2021

תסלחו לי אחים שלי בימין

אבל ככה צריכה להיות הפגנה

ככה מעיפים מפה את הממשלה הזאת

רק ככה

זה ברומניה הפגנה נגד השלטון pic.twitter.com/vZ6Cw8lUc9 — mendel.gavriel. (@Gabi26102694) November 27, 2021

Likud Mk Shlomo Kari, who is religious, said: “A government has arisen in Israel that every day sells our national safety to the Shura Council, Shabbat to [Labor chairman] Merav Michaeli and her friends, kashrut and giyur to Lieberman and Malinovsky who are fighting a bitter war against Yahadus, and the remnant of our Beis Hamikdash to the Reform MK Kariv and his friends.”

“This is the most serious battle. They’re ready to destroy our Jewish identity, our national resilience, with their own hands for the sake of a position, a job.”

“How good it is to live in a Jewish state, the state of the Jewish people. How easy it is to be secular or traditional and to know that you’re safe in your land – you’ll find kosher food everywhere, you’ll feel Shabbat and Yahadus. Your identity accompanies you your entire life and you can marry without almost worrying about assimilation, at a Jewish wedding according to Jewish tradition.”

“The time has come for the right-wing to also take to the streets,” said Likud MK Amir Ohana. “We’ve seen too many protests full of hatred, with black souls and black flags, with evil intentions, and here we see a protest which is all about Ahavas Am Yisrael and Ahavas Eretz Yisrael.”

Other speakers included Religious Zionist party chairman Betzalel Smotrich, Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Givr, Likud MKs Eli Cohen, Galit Distel Atbaryan and Gadi Yevarkan, and many others.

Protesters held signs stating: “A Jewish Government for a Jewish State,” Bibi The King,” “Bennett Is Dangerous To Israel,” “Return Democracy to Us.”

אני רוצה לשבח את ח''כ אלי כהן על פתיחת המחאה עם נאום ברמה גבוהה שלא נראתה במחוזות ישראל מעל עשור כל מילה כמו פטיש 5 קילו מרגש עד דמעות הקהל העצום היה מרותק ,אלי כהן נדרש לחוד החנית בליכוד . pic.twitter.com/F1I92NsijF — גולן בל 205 (@MHg9dOf16JDerBY) December 8, 2021

