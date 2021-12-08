Shaked Tries To Push Off Giyur Reform, Kahana Refuses

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked requested this week during a government meeting to delay Avigdor Lieberman’s giyur reform law for several months, Kan News reported.

According to the report, Shaked confronted Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, saying that the giyur reform is a “sensitive issue” and there’s no need to advance it right now. Kahana retorted that he has an agreement on the issue with Lieberman and Yair Lapid’s Yesh Atid party that he won’t violate.

“Shaked has turned into the representative of the Chareidim in the government,” a member of the coalition told Kan.

And Kahana continues to be bound and determined to be “Lieberman’s Shabbos goy.”

