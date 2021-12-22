ARRESTED: Suspect Behind Assaults Of MK Porush, HaRav Edelstein, Desecration Of HaRav Shteinman’s Kever

Israel Police arrested a man on Tuesday who is suspected of committing a series of horrifying criminal actions and even planning a murder which was thwarted by his arrest. He also took advantage of youths by paying them to carry out his devious plans.

Moshe Iram, in his 40s and a resident of central Jerusalem close to Shuk Machane Yehudah. waged a campaign of violence against various personalities and Rabbanim in the Chareidi community, including attempting to cut the beards of Rabbanim and UTJ MK Meir Porush.

A Kikar H’Shabbat report detailing Iram’s actions said that his crimes began during the first COVID lockdown in Israel in April 2020, when he obtained a large amount of money and decided to pay off young men who would carry out his schemes.

משה אירום הוא החשוד שעמד מאחורי תקיפות הרבנים וח"כ פרוש. מעצרו הוארך בבית משפט בחמישה ימים. (צילום: חיים גולדברג) pic.twitter.com/0XJFgMjj05 — חדשות הסקופים. (@Haskupim) December 22, 2021

The first action he carried out was paying a man to cut the beard of a dayan on the Eidah HaChareidis who issued a p’sak that wasn’t to his liking. He then paid another youth thousands of shekels to cut the payos of another Rav who also issued a psak that he didn’t agree with, and carried out the same action a third time, this time paying a man to cut the beard of a Rav who had a visitor at his home that wasn’t to his liking.

The fourth incident was when he paid a man to attack UTJ MK Meir Porush and cut his beard to “take revenge” for the fact that he was involved with the army recruitment law. In addition, the suspect paid another man on Chol Hamoed Sukkos to spray “skunk water” on the door of Porush’s home.

Additionally, the police believe that Iram is responsible for the desecration of the kever of HaGaon HaRav Aharon Leib Shteinman, z’tl, on the night of his yartzheit in November, paying a man to carry out the horrifying crime.

Also, the man who verbally assaulted and came close to physically assaulting HaGaon HaRav Gershon Edelstein in March was also sent and paid by Iram.

Iram has also been waging anti-vax battles against Rabbanim and Roshei Yeshivah who instructed their followers to be vaccinated, sending them threatening letters. He stated in one letter: “Your battle is over, and so is your wife’s. A warning for your continued existence.” He signed the letters he sent as “גואל הדם.”

מכתב איומים שהגיע אתמול לביתו של ח"כ פרוש מהחשוד המרכזי בפרשה שהותרה היום לפרסום. מהשוואה של המכתבים שהתפרסמו ב'כיכר השבת' נראה שמדובר באותו חשוד ששלח מכתבי איומים לרבנים pic.twitter.com/tlrMmMsYhh — חיים גולדברג (@haim_goldberg) December 22, 2021

Iram also opposed the ‘Mikvah Rein” machine which purifies the water in mikvaos and has been approved by all Gedolei Yisrael and the Rabbanim of the Eidah HaChareidis. A number of times he paid and sent men to mikvaos where the machine is installed, and they attacked nearby women. The police arrested two youths involved in these actions.

Last but worst is that Iram attempted to carry out murder on a number of occasions.

The police also arrested an 18-year-old man from Tzfas at the beginning of the week who is suspected of carrying out the attacks against Porush and a Rav.

Iram worked alone and is not associated with any extremist groups.

