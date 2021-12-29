Israel: Minister Blames Death Threats On His Fellow Coalition Members

Public Security Minister Omer Bar-Lev (Labor), who received a Shin Bet security detail earlier this week due to death threats against him after he besmirched the “settler” community, blamed the situation on three of his fellow coalition members.

Bar-Lev came under fierce criticism earlier this month after he tweeted that he spoke with US Undersecretary of State Victoria Nuland about the “problem of settler violence against Palestinians” without mentioning the far larger “problem of Palestinian violence against Jews.”

Speaking to Ynet on Tuesday morning, Bar-Lev compared three fellow coalition members who slammed his statement, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana and Communications Minister Yoaz Handel, to former prime minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s alleged incitement against Yitzchak Rabin prior to his assassination.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked responded to the interview by stating: “There are many burning issues in the Public Security Ministry. The besmirchment of a law-abiding ideological public isn’t one of them.”

On Monday, Bar-Lev said at a Labor party meeting that “three members of the government condemned me and turned me into me the enemy of the settlers.”

Bar-Lev is now under 24-hour protection due to purported threats against him by Jews.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)