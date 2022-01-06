HORRIFIC CRASH : 7 Arabs Are Killed, 3 Injured In Car Accident In Israel [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

Seven Arabs from the Palestinian Authority were killed and several were injured in a devastating car accident between a minibus and a truck on Route 90 in the Jordan Valley on Thursday afternoon.

The accident happened near the Petza’el Junction.

One of the injured is in critical condition and two are seriously injured.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services are on the scene to extricate passengers who are still trapped inside the vehicles. The rescue is expected to take a prolonged period of time as complex rescue operations are needed.

IDF choppers arrived at the scene to assist in the evacuation of the wounded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)