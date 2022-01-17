Indonesian Officials Make Rare Visit To Israel

A delegation of Indonesian officials made a rare visit to Israel recently to discuss coronavirus strategies, despite the countries not having diplomatic relations, Israel’s Army Radio reported Monday.

The Indonesian health officials aimed “to learn how to deal with the coronavirus pandemic” and met with Israeli officials, the report said. The report did not specify when the visit took place.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry would not confirm the report, but said that Israel “believes in international cooperation in every regard to the fight against the coronavirus” and is prepared to share information and experience.

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) responded similarly, stating: “Israel is a world leader in dealing with the coronavirus, and as such we are happy to share insights and advice with various countries and leaders.”

Israel and Indonesia do not have diplomatic relations, but for years there have been back-channel overtures to establish official ties.

A senior Israeli Foreign Ministry official confirmed earlier this month that contacts are taking place between Israel and Indonesia and are being facilitated by the US.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken raised the topic with Indonesian officials during a visit to Jakarta in December, and in November, Israel’s chargé d’affaires in Bahrain, Itay Tegner, spoke with Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto at Bahrain’s annual Manama Dialogue conference. National Security Adviser Eyal Hulata also spoke with Subianto for a brief period of time and exchanged business cards with him, Walla reported.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem & AP)