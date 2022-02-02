JUST IN: Even More Israel Entry Rules Eased

Earlier, YWN reported that student visa holders will now be permitted to enter Israel, even if not vaccinated or recovered.

Now, further leniencies have been implemented, as well.

Chaim V’Chessed has now learned that unvaccinated children of student visa holders will be permitted to travel to Israel, even if the children do not hold valid visas. Provided that BOTH parents hold valid visas, their unvaccinated children UP TO AGE 18, will be allowed to enter Israel.

In a separate development, throughout the Covid era, many Israeli citizens residing abroad have encountered extensive difficulties bringing their non-Israeli children into Israel. At times, special permits have been issued for such children, and at times, there has been no avenue for them to enter Israel.

Now, unvaccinated foreign children will be permitted to enter Israel, provided that they are travelling together with BOTH Israeli parents.

