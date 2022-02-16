Israel Barred Iron Dome Missile System Sale To Ukraine

Israel blocked the United States from selling Iron Dome missile defense batteries to Ukraine due to the delicate balance it must maintain in its relationship with Moscow, Yediot Achranot reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Ukraine, among other countries, became interested in purchasing the Iron Dome defense missile system following Operation Guardian of the Walls in May.

Kyiv began a lobbying campaign in Washington to purchase the defense system and later issued a formal request to the Biden administration for the Iron Dome system and US-manufactured Patriot missiles.

The sale was supported by US lawmakers but Israeli officials informed the Biden administration in off-the-record discussions that Israel’s complex relationship with Moscow, and especially Russia’s presence in Syria, prevents it from being able to approve the sale.

As the Iron Dome system was developed by Israel and the US, both countries must approve sales to third parties.

The report said that Israel succeeded in convincing the Biden administration to take the potential sale completely off the table.

Israel is doing its best to maintain a public neutral stance in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine as it maintains good relations with both countries and also must consider the large Jewish communities in both countries.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the report.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)