SEE THIS VIDEO: Israelis Kvell At Sissi’s Welcome Of Israeli Minister At Conference In Cairo

Israeli social media was abuzz on Monday about a video of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi crossing the room in a special gesture of welcome to Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar at an international energy conference in Cairo.

It was the first time that Israel was invited to the conference.

Al-Sisi told Elharrar that he was happy she came and invited her to return again to Cairo.

Axios reporter Barak Ravid posted the video, stating: “This is a MUST WATCH video: Egyptian President al-Sisi arrives at the international energy conference in Cairo. He walks from one side of the room to the other side in order to welcome the Israeli minister of energy Karin Elharar. Truly amazing.”

Elharrar, who has muscular dystrophy and uses a wheelchair, also received special attention last year, but not in the way she wanted, when she was prevented from entering the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow after police officers at a checkpoint did not let her vehicle with the wheelchair through.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)