LONG ISLAND: Massive Fire Shuts Down Sunrise Highway After Tanker Slams into Storefront [VIDEOS]

A tanker truck crashed into a storefront in Rockville Centre, sparking a massive fire that snarled the Wednesday morning commute on Sunrise Highway.

The tanker had flipped on its side and crashed into a vacant storefront that had recently been the location of a La-Z-Boy showroom.

The driver managed to escape his burning tanker and was taken to Mount Sinai South Nassau in Oceanside where he was being evaluated by doctors.

Firefighters said that burning gas had also seeped into the local sewer system.

“I looked down Sunrise Highway… there was fire coming out seven or eight manhole covers, all the way down, about a quarter mile down Sunrise Highway,” Rockville Centre Fire Chief James Avondet told ABC7. “It was one of the worst things I’ve seen in my 47-year career.”

