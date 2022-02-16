HE’S BACK: Trump Fires Off First Post on TRUTH Social

Former President Donald Trump made his first foray back into the world of social media on Wednesday, posting for the first time on TRUTH Social, a social media platform created after he was permanently booted from Twitter.

“Get ready! Your favorite president will see you soon,” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social, a post shared on Twitter by his son, Donald Trump Jr., who included the caption, “Time for some Truth!!!”

The screenshot shared by DJT Jr. showed Trump’s profile screen having a red verification checkmark, rather than Twitter’s blue one, and a section for “Truths & Replies” compared than the “Tweets & Replies” on Twitter.

Former Rep. Devin Nunes, who now serves as CEO of TRUTH Social, said earlier this month that the platform was undergoing beta testing and should be ready to officially launch by the end of March.

Time for some Truth!!! pic.twitter.com/jvyteDb5gW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 15, 2022

