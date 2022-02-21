Rockland Hatzolah Members Purchase Car For Senior Member Who Car Was Totaled In Crash [VIDEOS]

Rockland Hatzolah members surprised a senior member with an incredible gift after an accident totaled his vehicle.

R’ Nesanel Sommers, a longtime Hatzolah member and well-known hero within the Monsey community, has been a selflessly devoted member of Rockland Hatzolah for over 40 years, and has responded to thousands of emergency calls over his volunteer career.

Several weeks ago, R’ Nesanel was in a motor vehicle accident from which he thankfully suffered no injuries, but his car, a Toyota Camry, was rendered unusable. This caused tremendous pain to R’ Nesanel who was no longer able to respond to Hatzolah calls – his highest calling in life.

His Hatzolah colleagues immediately sprang into action, launching an online campaign on The Chesed Fund to purchase a new vehicle for him and fully outfitted it with lights and sirens.

Within just days, nearly $20,000 was donated by 195 people, allowing for a new car to be purchased for R’ Nesanel.

A special event was held on Sunday evening in which the vehicle was given to the dedicated Hatzolah member, with Hatzolah members dancing and singing as they unveiled R’ Nesanel’s new ride.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)