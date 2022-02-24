ANYONE SURPRISED? Psaki Reportedly in Talks to Join CNN or MSNBC

With White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki set to leave the White House at the end of this year, numerous mainstream and liberal outlets are reportedly courting her to join their networks, the NY Post reports.

Top amongst them is CNN and MSNBC, with the latter wanting to replace star leftist host Rachel Maddow, who stepped away from her time slot, with another leftist – Jen Psaki. CNN is also looking for new talent after firing host Chris Cuomo for allegedly acting inappropriately to women in the office, as well as for advising his brother, former NY Governor Andrew Cuomo, when he was embroiled in his own such scandal.

Hiring Psaki would make sense for both CNN and MSNBC, who are desperate for fresh anchors as their ratings continue to tumble.

The NY Post added that although there is tremendous interest among liberal networks to sign Psaki and negotiations are underway, the White House press secretary isn’t yet close to signing a deal.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)