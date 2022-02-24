WATCH: Trump: Ukraine Invasion Wouldn’t Have Happened Under My Watch

FILE - In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin walk to participate in a group photo at the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The Trump administration is notifying international partners that it is pulling out of a treaty that permits 30-plus nations to conduct unarmed, observation flights over each other’s territory — overflights set up decades ago to promote trust and avert conflict. The administration says it wants out of the Open Skies Treaty because Russia is violating the pact and imagery collected during the flights can be obtained quickly at less cost from U.S. or commercial satellites. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night that the Russian invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t have happened if he were still president.

“This is something that should have never happened,” he said. “This would not have happened during my administration. In fact, some people were saying, why didn’t this take place over the past four years during my administration? And it didn’t for a very good reason. I’ll explain that to you someday. But it wouldn’t have taken place, and it wouldn’t have taken place right now. It’s a very sad thing for the world, the country, and it is certainly sad for a lot of people that are going to be needlessly killed.”

  1. President Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States, is so correct on his assertion:- such אצת ויציב
    President Donald Trump is still my president, since President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and I don’t recognize sleepy burglars.

  5. 147, If you wanted Moshiach as much as you wanted Trump, moshiach would have already come. I dont understand why our nation puts so much into Eisav’s hands. Learn Torah, Daven for moshiach not an old white shmuck