WATCH: Trump: Ukraine Invasion Wouldn’t Have Happened Under My Watch

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night that the Russian invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t have happened if he were still president.

“This is something that should have never happened,” he said. “This would not have happened during my administration. In fact, some people were saying, why didn’t this take place over the past four years during my administration? And it didn’t for a very good reason. I’ll explain that to you someday. But it wouldn’t have taken place, and it wouldn’t have taken place right now. It’s a very sad thing for the world, the country, and it is certainly sad for a lot of people that are going to be needlessly killed.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)