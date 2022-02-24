WATCH: Trump: Ukraine Invasion Wouldn’t Have Happened Under My Watch

Former President Donald Trump told Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night that the Russian invasion of Ukraine wouldn’t have happened if he were still president.
“This is something that should have never happened,” he said. “This would not have happened during my administration. In fact, some people were saying, why didn’t this take place over the past four years during my administration? And it didn’t for a very good reason. I’ll explain that to you someday. But it wouldn’t have taken place, and it wouldn’t have taken place right now. It’s a very sad thing for the world, the country, and it is certainly sad for a lot of people that are going to be needlessly killed.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
President Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States, is so correct on his assertion:- such אצת ויציב
President Donald Trump is still my president, since President Donald Trump won the 2020 election, and I don’t recognize sleepy burglars.
America’s greatest shame…. A layer and loser through and through…..
BIDEN IS A WEAK UNDICIDED PRESIDENT
PUTIN HAS NO RESPECT FOR HIM
SO ITS EASY TO TAKE ADVANTAGE
Anyone supporting trump at this point is a traitorous anti American like him.
Someone want to explain why putin is justified in his aggression?
147, If you wanted Moshiach as much as you wanted Trump, moshiach would have already come. I dont understand why our nation puts so much into Eisav’s hands. Learn Torah, Daven for moshiach not an old white shmuck