CAN’T MAKE IT UP: John Kerry Worries That Russia-Ukraine War Is Bad for Climate Change [VIDEO]

He definitely has his priorities. US climate czar John Kerry said that he is very worried about a Russian invasion of Ukraine because it is likely to distract the world from talking about climate change and would produce “massive emissions.”

“Massive emissions and consequences to the way – but equally important, you’re going to lose people’s focus, you’re going to lose certainly big country attention because they will be diverted and I think it could have a damaging impact,” told the BBC.

“So, you know, I think hopefully President Putin would realize that in the northern part of his country, they used to live on 66% of the nation that was over frozen land. Now it’s thawing, and his infrastructure is at risk. And the people of Russia are at risk. And so I hope President Putin will help us to stay on track with respect to what we need to do for the climate,” he added.

Kerry’s comments weren’t a one-off, either. He made similar comments to GZERO Media, saying that a war will have a “monumental impact on the ability and willingness of people to do what’s necessary,” to cut global emissions, adding that it will be “very tough for the climate agenda, there’s no question about it.”

Hard to believe, but Vladimir Putin was indeed probably not thinking of the climate when he decided to invade Ukraine. For shame.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)