BIDEN SPEAKS – SEE FULL VIDEO: Announces New Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine Invasion

President Joe Biden gave an address on the situation in Ukraine Thursday afternoon, condemning Russia for invading Ukraine and announcing new sanctions and limitations on what goods can be exported to Russia.

“This is going to impose severe cost on the Russian economy, both immediately and over time. We have purposefully designed these sanctions to maximize a long-term impact on Russia and to minimize the impact on the United States and our allies,” Biden said.

Biden added that the 27 EU members and G7 members will participate in these sanctions.

The sanctions Biden announced include: limiting Russia’s ability to do business across the globe; stop its ability to finance and grow the Russian military; hurt their ability to compete on the global stage; and freezing some $1 trillion in assets held by Russian banks.

“It’s going to take time and we have to show resolve, so he knows what is coming. So the people of Russia know what he’s brought on them. That’s what this is all about. This is going to take time,” Biden said.