Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo started airing a new ad on TV in the hopes that the electorate will bring him back into their embracing arms and allow him to mount a political resurgence.

The 30-second ad, titled “Politics vs. the Law,” features a compilation of news reports saying that the accusations made against him have crumbled.

“Political attacks won. And New Yorkers lost a proven leader,” the ad says.

