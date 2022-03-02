TWISTED: Trump Voters View Putin More Favorably Than Biden

The majority of Americans see Russian President Vladimir Putin as a ruthless dictatorial killer, but a new poll has found that Republicans are more likely to be unfavorable toward U.S. President Joe Biden than the Russian menace.

A survey conducted by Yahoo News/YouGov found that 74% of Americans said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine isn’t justified. Still, 95% of Americans who voted for Donald Trump in 2020 said they view Biden unfavorably, while a relatively meager 78% said the same of Putin.

On the same day that Yahoo News/YouGov released the results of their survey, several other polling firms released their own polls showing that President Biden’s approval rating is at or near the lowest point of his presidency.

A Washington Post/ABC News poll found that 37% of Americans approve of Biden’s job performance with 55% disapproving – a new low for the president who has been inundated with crises ever since entering the Oval Office.

