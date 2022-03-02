STILL THE LEADER: Trump Gets 59% in CPAC Straw Poll, DeSantis 28%

Former President Donald Trump appears to have a strong hold over the Republican Party more than a year after he left the White House, with 59% of attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) saying they want him to receive the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

In second place was Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who received 28% of the straw poll vote.

Some political analysts have noted that DeSantis’ 28% was actually a strong performance, considering that CPAC was largely centered around Trump’s grip on the GOP and its attendees were overwhelmingly die-hard Trump fans.

“This year’s informal survey showed that Trump and DeSantis are the leading contenders for the nomination in 2024, as the next closest candidate was former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who came in third with 2 percent of the vote,” the NY Post reported.

No other potential candidates received even 1% of the CPAC vote, including Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Tim Scott, Sen. Ted Cruz, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, former VP Mike Pence, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, and Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)