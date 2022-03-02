US Amb. To Israel: “Putin Is A Madman, Hard To Believe What’s Unfolding”

US Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides on Tuesday expressed his disbelief and dismay at the situation unfolding in Ukraine and beyond.

Speaking at a Jewish People Policy Institute event in Jerusalem, Nides said: “This is a tragedy. Putin is a madman, and unfortunately, thousands of people could be killed. Hundreds of thousands of people have already fled, creating one of the largest refugee crises Europe has seen probably in 40 years, if not longer.”

Nides added that despite the US intelligence reports predicting the Russian invasion, “many of us believed an invasion would never happen.”

“I can’t describe what is unfolding before our eyes. I don’t think any of us had considered this, to be honest.”

“Europe and the world are coming together to show unity. If you had told me, or any of us in this room, that every one of our European colleagues would impose sanctions on Russia as they have done, at their own risk and expense, I don’t think we would have believed it. We could not imagine such a thing.”

Nides said that he has met with the Ukrainian ambassador to Israel several times in the past week and has had “hundreds of conversations” with Israeli officials about the crisis.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)