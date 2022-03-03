WATCH THIS: DeSantis Scolds High School Kids for Wearing Masks

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis expressed his frustration with face masks to a group of high school students who were wearing them at a press conference he held at the University of South Florida.

As he walked up to the podium, DeSantis first approached the students behind the microphone who were wearing face masks.

“You do not have to wear those masks,” DeSantis told them. “I mean, please take them off. Honestly, it’s not doing anything and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous.”

The students were from Middleton High School and had joined DeSantis at the press conference as part of their education on the topic of cybersecurity.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)