Russia Has Been Losing 1,000 Troops EACH DAY to Ferocious Ukrainians

In this handout photo released by Ukrainian Emergency Service, a burnt car is seen in front of a damaged City Hall building, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital - tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations. (Ukrainian Emergency Service via AP)

Russian troops have been killed at a rate of 1,000 per day as it continues its invasion of Ukraine, according to official Ukrainian numbers.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense, over 11,000 Russian troops have been killed, dealing a massive blow to Moscow, which has had to call up reserves and seek out mercenaries in Russia and Syria.

Military analysts say Russia’s losses can be chalked up to a major strategic mistake.

Defense experts say that in close quarter and urban fighting, an invading military generally needs a soldier advantage of 4 to 1 to be able to push ahead successfully.

It is estimated that Russia began the invasion with around 230,000 troops, only a few thousands more than Ukraine’s entire armed forces – not nearly enough to satisfy the 4 to 1 ratio needed. To make matters worse, Ukraine’s forces are better trained that Russia’s, forcing them now into an apparently endless mire of urban combat.

