UK Admiral: Ukraine “Decimating” Russian Forces

One of the UK’s top admirals said that Ukraine is “decimating” Russian forces as Putin’s plan to overtake the country fails miserably.

Thus far, Ukraine says it has killed over 11,000 Russian troops and destroyed or disabled 290 tanks, 46 aircraft, and 999 armored personnel carriers.

Chief of the Defense Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said the war is “not going well” for Putin, and that he’s dealing with an “incredibly complex” situation.

“I think we’re also seeing remarkable resistance by Ukraine, both its armed forces and its people and we’re seeing the unity of the whole globe coming together, applying pressure to Russia.

“Russia is suffering, Russia is an isolated power. It is less powerful than it was ten days ago. Some of the lead elements of Russian forces have been decimated by the Ukrainian response.

“You’ve also seen basic failures in terms of maintenance and their kit failing Russia hasn’t operated at this scale since the Second World War and it is incredible complex and difficult.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)