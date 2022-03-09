Ukraine’s FM Apologizes for Saying El Al Accepting “Blood-Soaked” Russian Money

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba apologized on Tuesday night after accusing El Al of skirting around international sanctions on Russia by accepting funds from a Russian payment system called Mir.

“While the world sanctions Russia for its barbaric atrocities in Ukraine, some prefer to make money soaked in Ukrainian blood,” Kuleba tweeted. “Immoral and a blow to Ukrainian-Israeli relations.”

El Al said the accusation was inaccurate, as it had stop accepting Mir payments on February 28, adding that Kuleba had not checked the facts before posting his “misleading tweet.”

Kuleba then responded by apologizing for his mistake.

“Indeed, the ‘Mir’ payment button remained on the website, but the use of it was blocked,” Kuleba acknowledged. “I am grateful to El Al for its important humanitarian operations and convey my apologies.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)