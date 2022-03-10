Will Putin Unleash Chemical Weapons on Ukraine?

Western military officials say they have “serious concerns” that Vladimir Putin will unleash chemical weapons against Ukraine, with analysts saying they see Russia “setting the scene” for such attacks.

“We’re seeing some of the disinformation come out of Moscow about non-conventional weapons,” an unnamed military source told the Daily Mirror. “We saw this in Syria – the Russians starting that talk when they or their proxies were about to use those weapons there.”

“We have good reason to be concerned about the possible use of non-conventional weapons,” the source said.

Syria, with the support of Russia, routinely used chemical weapons during the country’s bloody civil war, but Russia vetoed a resolution to investigate who exactly was responsible.

Western officials say that Russia’s military advance is, for now, “very slow” with “minimal progress,” and NATO officials said they expect it to remain that way for at least several days.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)