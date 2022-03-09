As Gas Prices Soar, So Do Gas Thefts

As fuel prices set records, some people are now resorting to gas theft – an uncommon occurrence in normal times.

A photo shared with FOX 11 in Los Angeles shows a hole drilled into a vehicle by a thief who then siphoned the gas out of the vehicle.

“This is a sign of the times, you know,” AAA’s Doug Shupe said. “It’s thieves looking for ways that they can make money by stealing what is becoming an increasingly expensive and valuable commodity – gasoline.”

Authorities say that there are several steps car owners can take to protect themselves from gas thefts:

Park in your home’s garage, if you have one If you don’t have a garage, or if you’re not at home, park in well-lit areas or in fenced-in parking lots If you need to park in a garage, try to park near the exit or the elevator, as those areas are the most visible



