CNBC’s Santelli on Biden’s Excuses: “Now We’re at Putin” [VIDEO]

Commenting on the stunning rise of inflation in the United States, CNBC’s Rick Santelli said that President Biden and his administration continue looking at everyone else for excuses, but never bother looking in the mirror.
“Let’s hearken back to all the things we’ve been through,” Santelli said. “First it was transitory. Then ‘inflation was good.’ Then we went to corporate greed, now we’re at Putin.”
“Listen, it’s probably all of the above. But no matter how you slice it, it’s all about commodities for the most part. And king commodity is energy and most people in the United States are reminded of that, about what, every three to four days when they go fill up their tanks,” he said.
Inflation struck yet another 40-year high on Thursday with it being announced that inflation rose a stunning 7.9% in February. Prices rose in every category, but were particularly acute when it came to gas, which jumped 6.6%, accounting for almost a third of the inflationary rise.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Certainly it’s a result of the effects of covid and now the rapid spike in gas prices on top of already high price is the result of the invasion of Ukraine. At least this administration is scrambling to deal with it and not ignoring it, like the last administration did with covid.
Trump could be blamed for almost anything, as his administration was the last to do anything in the US, the only thing is that Trump was only able to deal with problems that came when he was president,
HE DOES NOT HAVE ANY POWER NOW TO FIX THINGS, AND IF JOE BIDEN CAN’T FIND SOLUTIONS FOR THE LIFE OF HIS HE HAS TO RESIGHN.