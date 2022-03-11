CNBC’s Santelli on Biden’s Excuses: “Now We’re at Putin” [VIDEO]

Commenting on the stunning rise of inflation in the United States, CNBC’s Rick Santelli said that President Biden and his administration continue looking at everyone else for excuses, but never bother looking in the mirror.

“Let’s hearken back to all the things we’ve been through,” Santelli said. “First it was transitory. Then ‘inflation was good.’ Then we went to corporate greed, now we’re at Putin.”

“Listen, it’s probably all of the above. But no matter how you slice it, it’s all about commodities for the most part. And king commodity is energy and most people in the United States are reminded of that, about what, every three to four days when they go fill up their tanks,” he said.

Inflation struck yet another 40-year high on Thursday with it being announced that inflation rose a stunning 7.9% in February. Prices rose in every category, but were particularly acute when it came to gas, which jumped 6.6%, accounting for almost a third of the inflationary rise.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)