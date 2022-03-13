Trump: My Personality Kept Us Out of War [SEE THE VIDEO]

Former President Trump took aim on Saturday at the media’s obsession over his tenure that the president’s personality would get the US into war.

“Under my leadership, America was feared by our enemies and we were respected by all the fake news. They are fake,” Trump said at a rally in South Carolina. “The fake news said my — you know when I first started in politics have to say that they had a very high approval rating. Now they have an approval rating that’s lower than Congress. Isn’t that nice? So we got the point across.”

“The fake news said my personality would get us into a war. I’m telling you, that guy’s going to get us into a war, but actually my personality is what kept us out of war,” he said.

“I was the only president in nearly four decades who did not get America into any new conflicts,” Trump said. “Instead, I brought our troops and our wonderful children back home. I brought him back home where they belong.”

“Under Joe Biden, America is neither feared nor respected,” he said. “There has never been a time where our country has been treated the way it is right now. Other countries are lecturing us and telling us what to do, and that’s why we are seeing chaos and mayhem and bloodshed all over the world.”

“Meanwhile, you have warmongers like this Crazy Liz Cheney. She’s a nutjob, and adam Adam Kinzinger. You ever see him? He gets on television. He cries all the time, he starts crying. I don’t know. Governor [Brian Kemp], is that an act or is he serious? He is crying all the time. We call him Crying Adam Kinzinger. And the other neocons who have never found a war that they did not want,” Trump said.

