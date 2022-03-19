The Last Moments Of HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, Z”TL

During the last moments of the life of the Gadol HaDor, HaGaon HaRav Chaim Kanievsky, zt’l, his grandsons, Reb Yanky Kanievsky and HaRav Gedalia Honisberg, were in in the room with him and noticed that his oxygen level had decreased and he had slipped away with a misa neshika.

They quickly called emergency rescue services and the first to arrive was Yisrael Altar of United Hatzalah, who performed resuscitation techniques on the Gadol Hador.

Other paramedics arrived and carried out prolonged resusication attempts for a full hour. However, ultimately, there was nothing to do but declare the Gadol HaDor’s petirah and weep over the overwhelming loss.

Chevra Kadisha members and HaRav Moshe Bauer were allowed to enter the room to ensure that the temperature in the room was regulated.

As far as is known, HaRav Chaim, z’tl, did not write a will, following in the footsteps of his father, the Steipler, zt’l, and his uncle, the Chazon Ish, zt’l, who did not leave wills.

According to the plan, only HaRav Chaim’s children and grandchildren and his brother-in-law HaGaon HaRav Yitzchak Zilberstein will be maspid at the levaya.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)