WATCH IT: Barr Slams Joe Biden for Lying About Hunter’s Laptop

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said that he was “very disturbed” upon hearing then-candidate Joe Biden lie about his son Hunter’s laptop during the 2020 presidential election campaign.

The mainstream media had long contended that the authenticity of the laptop was “unverifiable” and a product of “Russian disinformation.” However, the New York Times now says that it has verified that the laptop and its contents are indeed real and authentic.

Fox News host John Roberts asked Barr where the Justice Department’s investigation into Hunter Biden could now be heading.

Barr said he is limited in what he could discuss due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, but said he was “very disturbed” that Joe Biden “lied to the American people” about the laptop.

“He’s squarely confronted with the laptop, and he suggested that it was Russian disinformation and pointed to the letter written by some intelligence people that was baseless – which he knew was a lie. And I was shocked by that,” Barr said.

